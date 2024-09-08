Cardi B reportedly gives birth to her 3rd child

Cardi B has reportedly given birth to her and Offset’s third child over the weekend, the media has reported.

According to a report published by AllHipHop, the rap star named Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, “didn’t publicly announce [the pregnancy] until she was six or seven months.” The publication also stated that labor was induced and the baby was introduced to the world on Sept. 7.

The estranged entertainment power couple, who are currently in the throes of a contentious divorce, are also parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus.

The former Migos member is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus and Kody Cephus and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus from previous relationships.

B’s infant begins new life as her marriage ends

As fans recall, B announced her pregnancy on Aug. 1, soon after she had filed for divorce from her husband Offset in a Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta after seven years of marital tumult.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” B penned to her 165 million Instagram followers. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

“I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!” Cardi added. “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

B has made it explicitly clear that — unlike previous proclamations vowing to get divorced from Offset — this marriage is irretrievably broken and that reconciliation is beyond the realm of possibility.