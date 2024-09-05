Megan Thee Stallion says she loves Cardi B and GloRilla, but not Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion was ebullient while discussing her unbreakable bond with fellow female rappers, Cardi B and GloRilla.

The 29-year-old Houston Hottie told Billboard magazine that the three have formed a powerful mutual admiration society and support each other unconditionally.

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete said the fact that they were able to commandeer the stage together at Madison Square Garden recently is a memory that will be forever etched into her soul.

“It was a little East Coast-Southern sandwich we had going on. I was very happy. I genuinely love Cardi. I genuinely love Glo,” Megan said. She said she revels in the absence of cattiness among them, a rarity in a business that is notoriously ruthless and rivalrous.

Megan Thee Stallion details why she loves Cardi and Glo

“In the industry, you really don’t meet a lot of girls who want to see you be successful. You meet people, and I’m not just going to say girls, but you don’t meet a lot of artists that want you to have success because they’re scared sometimes it’s going to take away from their success. Music is competition, rap is a competition, but those two ladies, I feel like we all like to see each other do good things. We like to see each other win.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj are not on friendly terms

During the same multipronged interview, Meg added that she once had a friendship with Nicki Minaj, but it went sour around the onset of the pandemic, and she is clueless as to why.

“I still, to this day, don’t know what the problem is,” Megan confessed. “I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”

The two rappers seemed like pals back before the pandemic in 2019 when they collaborated on “Hot Girl Summer.”

Fast forward five years and they both drop tracks that volley insults back and forth at each other. Megan struck first with her scorching “Hiss” single that debuted No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts. Minaj soon emptied her clip at Megan just six days later with “Big Foot.”

Some fans theorize that Minaj took great umbrage at Megan collaborating with her archrival Cardi. Together, Megan and Cardi created the song of the year in 2020 with the risqué song “WAP.” The cut debuted at No. 1 on the charts, broke several industry records and won multiple awards.