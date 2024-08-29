Megan Thee Stallion shows off new NBA boyfriend (photo)

Megan Thee Stallion has shown that she doesn’t let much time pass between relationships, making it clear that lengthy breaks between romantic partners aren’t part of her playbook.

Stallion debuted who appears to be her new boyfriend on Aug. 28. The two were playing a couple’s challenge on TikTok, and Stallion was grinning hard during the question-and-answer session.

Fans clamored to find out who was the shirtless man lying in bed with the “WAP” rapper.

It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to find out that the mystery man is relatively famous: he is Torrey Craig, an NBA player for the Chicago Bulls. Craig played college ball at the University of South Carolina, or USC, Upstate in Spartansburg, South Carolina, which is about 100 miles northeast of the state capital of Columbia.

At USC, Craig earned the honorable mention of All-American and Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year in 2012.

Before she got linked up with Craig, Stallion was captured cavorting with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku in Europe. This followed her breakup with music producer Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine. Previous to Fontaine, of course, was Torey Lanez, who is serving up to 10 years in prison for firing gunshots in Los Angeles in 2020 that injured Stallion’s foot.

Some fans have speculated that because of the acrimonious breakup with Fontaine — punctuated by accusations of infidelity and diss tracks — Stallion was prompted to keep her current relationship with Craig mostly away from the public’s radar.