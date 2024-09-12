A’ja Wilson, the superstar forward/center for the Las Vegas Aces, has cemented her status as the best player in the WNBA, and arguably the greatest of this generation.

Wilson, 28, was showered with accolades and congratulatory messages from legendary players of other sports after she broke the W’s single-season scoring record on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The statuesque Wilson poured in 27 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots in a decisive 86-75 victory over the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. Her point output last night brought her total to 956, which eclipses the record set by Seattle Storm star Jewell Lloyd in 2023.

A’ja Wilson’s 2024 season has inspired awe from contemporaries and adversaries

The 2024 Most Valuable Player Award front-runner has broken many records during the greatest single season in the league’s 28-year history. In addition to the scoring mark, Wilson is also poised to break legend Diana Taurasi’s single-season points-per-game average as well as collect the most rebounds ever in a season. She already leads the league in blocked shots and is second in the league in rebounds and steals.

That is why athletes and coaches in different sports, including NFL legend Tom Brady and NBA icon LeBron James, are marveling over Wilson and her remarkable achievements.

King James, who has appeared courtside for multiple WNBA games in the past and was the most frequent visitor to Team USA women’s games during the Paris Olympics, had this to say to Wilson:

Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls in the NFL, said Wilson is a one-of-one.

To no one’s surprise, Dawn Staley, who coached Wilson to the South Carolina Gamecocks’ first title in 2018, was one of the first to express her feelings about Wilson.

Other sports luminaries, including Wilson’s teammates Chelsea Gray and Alyshia Clark, also gave Wilson her flowers.