A’ja Wilson is on a scoring and statistical rampage during what is arguably the greatest single season in the history of the WNBA.

The two-time defending WNBA champion and reigning Defensive Player of the Year added to her historic season and career when she deposited 34 points and 13 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces thoroughly vanquished the Los Angeles Sparks, 87-71, on Sunday, Aug. 18.

This marks the 17th game in 2024 when Wilson had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, breaking the record of 16 games she set during the 2023 season.

With her 34 points, Wilson created another WNBA record when she scored at least 20 points and grabbed 10 or more rebounds in eight straight games. She has been on a tear during the last eight games by averaging 29.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks.

During the Olympic break, Wilson led in points (27), rebounds (12.3) and blocked shots (2.3) and was fifth in the league with two steals per game.

When you observe the following distinctions, milestones and records, you can easily see why the two-time league MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year is the leading candidate to secure her third Most Valuable Player award.

A’ja Wilson’s 2024 season is awe-inspiring to fans and pundits alike

According to ESPN and StatMuse, Wilson has also accomplished the following feats in addition to the mindboggling aforementioned records:

Wilson is also the first player in the history of the W with multiple games of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a season;

Along with Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles and Angel Reese, Wilson is the fourth player in league history to record eight double-doubles in a row;

Wilson has scored at least 24 points in the past eight games, tying a WNBA record she already shared with Diana Taurasi;

Wilson had two blocked shots on Sunday to bring her career total to 417, good for No. 12 on the all-time WNBA block list;

Wilson has 39 consecutive games of scoring in double digits, the longest active streak in the league;

She also grabbed 13 rebounds, bringing her total to 1,947 for her career, which is the 30th most in WNBA history;

Sunday, Wilson had her 17th double-double of the season and 93rd of her career, which places her seventh on the all-time WNBA;

Yesterday was also the 17th 20 and 10 game of the season and the 69th of her career, which is the fifth-most in WNBA history.

The new rookie class, particularly Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, has infused unprecedented interest in the WNBA. But, it is incontrovertible among sports analysts that Wilson is the best player in the league and perhaps of this generation.