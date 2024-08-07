Snoop Dogg gives A’ja Wilson a Death Row chain at 2024 Olympics (video)

A’ja Wilson scored back-to-back buckets in the final minutes of the USA women’s basketball team game against Nigeria at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, securing another double-digit victory for her team that has now won 59 straight games.

While supporting the USA men’s basketball team at a game, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg sat beside Wilson. It’s been rumored Dogg is being paid $500,000 a day to be present at the Olympics, totaling $8 million by the end of the event. The most viral moment the duo had while watching the team was when Dogg offered Wilson some of his Skittles.

There’s no reason for this clip to be as funny as it is pic.twitter.com/DlGQPrwwfp — stas (@yourgirlayedub) August 7, 2024

When asked about hanging out with the American treasure during the Aug. 6 women’s basketball practice, Wilson began shining and showing off the chain she was wearing.

“Oh, you know,” Wilson said, before smiling. “I got the chain, Death Row Records.

“It was super cool. The things he’s doing in the Olympics have been incredible by just bringing people’s attention to it. I love it when the culture comes to sports because I think it helps grow the game. It’s pretty cool to see him up here, have my face on his shirt and he gave all of us chains. So, yeah. I wore mine today.”

As the team continues to protect the undefeated legacy of the program that dates back over three decades ago, Wilson wants to remember to continue having fun.

“I met Katie Ledecky last night,” Wilson said. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute, girl. I can’t swim, but you’re goated …’ These moments don’t come by often to speak in the space of greatness, and we need to capitalize on that as soon as possible because what we’re doing is great. What the people are doing here in the Olympics, the women of this Olympics has been incredible to watch.”