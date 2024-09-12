T.I. and Tiny’s son King Harris is showing signs of struggle before fatherhood

King Harris, the son of renowned rapper T.I. and singer Tiny, is making headlines once again, this time for a mix of personal milestones and public scrutiny. Earlier this month, T.I. announced that King is expecting his first child. This revelation sparked a flurry of speculation and concern among fans, especially given King’s young age of 20 and his previous behavior.

Expecting a Child: A New Chapter for King Harris

As King prepares to step into fatherhood, many fans are expressing their worries about his readiness for such a significant responsibility. The anticipation surrounding the identity of the child’s mother intensified when a woman named Big Nana posted a video showcasing her baby bump, leading fans to speculate that she might be the one. Despite the excitement, there have lingering concerns about King’s maturity and lifestyle choices.

Recent Incidents Raise Eyebrows

On Sept. 10, King shared a photo on his Instagram Story that showed a red ring around his right eye, accompanied by a caption that read, “Still got my chain,” followed by laughing emojis. This post raised alarms among fans and family alike, as it hinted at a possible altercation, although King did not disclose any details about the incident.

Just two days prior, he posted a video of himself rapping while driving and smoking, prompting his grandmother, Diane Cottle, to comment, “Stop smoking so much. Son.” King’s playful response, “I’m sorry Mamaw I love you,” indicates a close relationship with his grandmother, who has been a significant figure in his life.

The Role of Family in King’s Life

Diane Cottle, Tiny’s mother, has been a stabilizing presence for King, especially during his upbringing. In a previous interview, King revealed that he lived with his grandmother while filming the family’s VH1 reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” He explained that he would often be picked up from her house for filming and returned home afterward, highlighting the importance of his grandmother in his life.

Fans Express Concern and Support

As King navigates this new chapter of his life, fans are vocal about their hopes for him to make wiser choices. Comments on his social media posts reflect a mix of disappointment and encouragement. One fan commented, “So disappointing smh,” while another urged him to grow up, stating, “You have a baby on the way. It’s time to be a man!” Many fans are hopeful that the impending arrival of his child will inspire King to mature and take on new responsibilities.

Looking Ahead: The Future of King Harris

While the status of King’s relationship with the mother of his unborn child remains unclear, it is evident that he has a support system in place. His mother, Tiny, and sister, Zonnique Pullins, both follow Big Nana on Instagram, suggesting a connection that may help facilitate a positive environment for the upcoming baby.