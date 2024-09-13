Nick Cannon to host historic Honda Battle of the Bands in Los Angeles (video)

The Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) is set to take place in Los Angeles, and the charismatic Nick Cannon will serve as celebrity host. This event, which celebrates the vibrant culture of historically Black college and university (HBCU) marching bands, will make history as it is the first HBOB to be held on the West Coast.

Event Details

The HBOB will occur on Feb. 1, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Nick Cannon, known for his role in the classic film Drumline, expressed his excitement about returning to his roots as he gears up for this prestigious event. In a promotional video, he enthusiastically declared, “Get ready, LA, the bands are coming!”

Participating HBCU Bands

This year’s lineup features an impressive array of HBCU marching bands, showcasing the talent and creativity that these institutions are known for. The bands set to perform include:

Alabama A&M University – Marching Maroon and White Band

Alabama State University – Mighty Marching Hornets

Hampton University – The Marching Force

North Carolina A&T University – Blue and Gold Marching Machine

Southern University – Human Jukebox Marching Band

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff – Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South

Revamped Selection Process

In a significant change, the HBOB has revamped its band selection process. The Honda Legacy Council selected North Carolina A&T University and Southern University to perform, with each university challenging another HBCU band to join them in the competition. This year, North Carolina A&T challenged Alabama A&M, while Southern University challenged Alabama State University.

Additionally, Honda launched a public voting phase, allowing fans from 52 schools to help select the final two bands for the lineup. The community chose Hampton University and the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to battle it out for a spot in the live show.

Nick Cannon’s Connection to HBCU Culture

Nick Cannon is no stranger to the world of HBCUs. His role as Devon Miles in Drumline brought significant attention to the artistry and dedication of HBCU marching bands. The film, released in 2002, highlighted the passion and creativity that define these institutions’ music and dance programs, resonating with audiences and fostering a deeper appreciation for Black culture.

Reflecting on his upcoming role, Cannon stated, “Honda Battle of the Bands has been a cherished celebration for fans of HBCU marching bands, resonating deeply with generations who hold Black culture close to their hearts. Hosting HBOB’s first-ever West Coast show is an honor. We’re going to create unforgettable moments together.”

Support for HBCU Music Programs

As part of its commitment to supporting HBCUs, Honda will provide institutional grants to each of the six participating schools to bolster their music education programs and assist with travel expenses for the event. Furthermore, Honda will issue an HBOB Legacy Grant to the 52 bands that participated in the voting process, reinforcing its dedication to the HBCU community.

Jasmine Cockfield, project leader for Honda Battle of the Bands at American Honda Motor Co., Inc., expressed her enthusiasm: “Honda is thrilled to continue our longstanding support of the HBCU community through HBOB, which is a core part of our Drive the Legacy initiative. We congratulate each of this year’s participating HBCU bands and are confident that they will put on a memorable show for HBOB fans that promises to be a showcase for the ages.”

The Honda Battle of the Bands is not just an event; it’s a celebration of culture, talent, and community. With Nick Cannon at the helm, the 2025 showcase promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike. Be sure to tune in and support these incredible HBCU marching bands as they take the stage in Los Angeles.