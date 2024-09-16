Clipse to drop new album, ‘Let God Sort Em Out’

In a thrilling comeback that has hip-hop fans buzzing, brothers Pusha T and No Malice have reunited as Clipse after a 15-year hiatus. The duo, known for their impactful lyricism and classic hits, is set to release their highly anticipated album, Let God Sort Em Out, marking a significant moment in their musical journey.

The Reunion Announcement

Pusha T recently unveiled the album title, generating excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting new music from the iconic rap group. No Malice, reflecting on their reunion, emphasized the importance of timing, stating, “It’s proven itself to be true that timing is everything. I personally feel like we couldn’t have set this up any better.”

A Legacy of Lyricism

Hailing from Virginia Beach, Clipse consists of brothers Gene Thornton (Malice, later No Malice) and Terrence Thornton (Pusha T). The group formed in the early 1990s and became known for their sharp lyricism, gritty street narratives, and distinctive production by The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo). Their debut album was shelved, but they gained widespread attention with their 2002 major-label debut, Lord Willin’, which featured hits like “Grindin’” and “When the Last Time.”

Clipse followed up with *Hell Hath No Fury* in 2006, a critically acclaimed project that solidified their status as underground rap icons. However, the group faced label struggles and delays, which frustrated their creative output. Despite these challenges, their stark, hard-hitting narratives about drug dealing and street life garnered them a loyal fan base.

The duo eventually broke up due to a divergence in personal values. In the late 2000s, Malice experienced a religious awakening, which led him to change his name to No Malice and shift away from the drug-heavy content that defined Clipse’s music. He became deeply involved in his faith, releasing a memoir titled Wretched, Pitiful, Poor, Blind, and Naked in 2011, which detailed his transformation. In 2013, he released his solo debut album, Hear Ye Him, which reflected his new, spiritually-focused mindset. He also became an inspirational speaker, sharing his journey of redemption and faith with audiences while continuing to create music aligned with his beliefs and values.

Pusha T, however, continued to pursue solo success in hip-hop, embracing his gritty persona.

He embarked on a highly successful solo career that solidified his place in hip-hop. He signed with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label in 2010. This partnership marked a pivotal shift in Pusha’s career, allowing him to evolve his solo identity while still maintaining the gritty, drug-dealer persona that fans loved.

Pusha T released his debut solo mixtape, Fear of God, in 2011, which was well-received. His debut studio album, My Name Is My Name, followed in 2013, showcasing his sharp lyricism and dark, cinematic storytelling. Working closely with Kanye West, Pusha T crafted albums that blended street narratives with high-end production, further elevating his status.

In 2015, he was named president of G.O.O.D. Music, taking on a more executive role in the industry. Pusha’s 2018 album, DAYTONA, produced by Kanye West, received critical acclaim and solidified his reputation as one of the top lyricists in the game. Throughout this period, Pusha T stayed relevant through solo projects, collaborations, and his leadership within G.O.O.D. Music.

Still, the brothers remained connected. In a 2023 interview with GQ, Pusha T said of No Malice, “We talk daily. The dynamic hasn’t necessarily changed much because we’re in the studio together. As we’ve been cooking up and working on some of the things that you’ve heard—whether it was the Nigo project, whether it was my album—that brotherly competitive spirit is still there. I think that my brother not being in the game as much, he’s coming in with a chip on his shoulder. He’s coming in with the chip on his shoulder on some like, Wait a minute, I’m the bigger brother and I’m nicer. That energy is definitely felt within the room.”

What’s Next for Clipse?

As fans eagerly await the release of Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha T has teased that the album will drop “very soon.” In the meantime, listeners can enjoy their new single, “Birds Don’t Sing,” featuring John Legend, which was recently previewed at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris. This collaboration showcases Clipse’s ability to blend their signature style with contemporary influences.