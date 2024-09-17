Kevin Hart’s controversial comments about Delaware State University spark outrage

Kevin Hart, a prominent figure in Hollywood’s comedy scene, recently found himself at the center of controversy following remarks he made about Delaware State University during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.” While Hart is known for his humor, his comments about college students and HBCUs have drawn significant backlash from students and alumni alike.

The context of the controversy

During a promotional segment for his new limited series, “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” Hart joined hosts Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Loren Lorosa. The conversation veered into a discussion about the pride associated with attending HBCUs, a sentiment shared by his co-hosts, all of whom are proud graduates of such institutions. In contrast, Hart, who did not complete college, made a sweeping statement that many found offensive.

What did Hart say?

Hart’s comments began with a critique of older individuals who he believes are overly attached to their college experiences. He stated, “You know what’s crazy? A lot of old n—-s can’t let college go. A lot of old n—-s that refuse to just accept it’s over.” This remark was met with immediate pushback from his co-host Will Packer, a graduate of Florida A&M University, who pointed out Hart’s lack of connection to the HBCU experience.

Things escalated when Loren Lorosa mentioned her own HBCU background, having attended Delaware State University. Hart’s response was dismissive, stating, “That is not an HBCU. I know where Delaware State is. That’s just a bunch of n—-s on campus.” This comment, in particular, ignited a firestorm of criticism from students and alumni of DSU.

Reactions from the DSU community

As news of Hart’s comments spread, many students and alumni took to social media to express their outrage. Some defended Hart’s right to joke but criticized the insensitivity of his remarks. One user on X noted, “I didn’t find Kevin Hart’s joke on the Breakfast Club inappropriate at all. He got on DSU because of their location. Now with the repping from our standpoint because an HBCU changed us we will always rep it but the outside world can also see it as odd or overboard.”

Others were less forgiving, with comments like, “Kevin Hart calling out Delaware State,” and another user pointing out the irony of Hart’s comments in light of recent violence on campus, stating, “Ya’ll was mad at Kevin Hart calling DSU ‘n—-s on campus’ and y’all over there shooting up dorms … and the staff not caring.” This tweet referenced a recent shooting incident at off-campus apartments, highlighting the serious issues facing the university community.

Delaware State University’s standing

Despite the controversy, it’s important to recognize that Delaware State University is a respected institution, currently ranked 10th on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Top 10 HBCUs. This ranking reflects the university’s commitment to education, community and the empowerment of its students.

Hart’s comments have sparked a necessary conversation about the perceptions of HBCUs and the experiences of their students. While humor is often subjective, it is crucial for public figures to be mindful of the impact their words can have, especially when discussing sensitive topics related to race and education. As the dialogue continues, it serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding and respecting the cultural significance of HBCUs in the Black community.