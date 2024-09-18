American Diabetes Association’s Step Out: DMV returns on Sept. 21

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Diabetes Association® will be hosting its flagship fundraising event of the year on Saturday, Sept. 21, on the National Mall to raise awareness and provide critical support for those affected by diabetes. The Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes®: DMV will bring together the diabetes community, volunteers and advocates for an inclusive walk for people of all ages and abilities.

Every 26 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. For more than 30 years, Step Out Walk events across the nation have raised funding for diabetes research, advocacy, and education to support the mission of the ADA, to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

This year’s walk is a beautiful stroll on the grounds of the National Mall between the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol. We will feature a Wellness Village with health screenings, a kids zone, an area for attendees to learn how to jump double-dutch, and a step show by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.’s Federal City Alumnae Chapter step team.

Registration information can be found here.

WHAT: American Diabetes Association’s 2024 Step Out Walk: DMV

Saturday, September 21, 2024 / Opening ceremony to begin at 9:45 a.m. WHO/INTERVIEWS: ADA staff, participants, volunteers

ADA staff, participants, volunteers WHERE: National Mall | 900 Jefferson Dr. | SW Washington, DC 20560

National Mall | 900 Jefferson Dr. | SW Washington, DC 20560 Additional Information: To schedule a preview interview or to RSVP, please email [email protected].

More information can be found here.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 84 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).