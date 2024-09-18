BOLO: Lil Reese is wanted by police for allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend

There is reportedly a manhunt underway for the whereabouts of rapper Lil Reese after he allegedly punched and then strangled his ex-girlfriend in a nightclub.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, the Houston Police Department is calling for the apprehension of Reese, the 31-year-old Chicago-born rapper whose birth name is Tavares Lamont Taylor.

Lil Reese allegedly had a violent altercation with his ex-girlfriend at the Pinkhouse, also known as Barbie Nightclub, in Houston, TX. TMZ states that Reese punched her in the right cheek and applied pressure to her neck with both hands. When first responders arrived on the scene, the police report indicated they could see markings on the unnamed woman’s neck, including fingernail scratches.

Multiple witnesses reportedly observed the assault.

The woman told police that she and Reese’s arrival at the same location was simply a coincidence. She said they dated for two months but were no longer an item. When Reese allegedly tried to rekindle the romance on the spot by attempting to hug and kiss her multiple times, she rebuffed his overtures, which she says ignited his rage against her.

Friends of the woman said she seemed to be gasping for air while he had his hands around her neck, and they had to call security to intervene. By the time officers arrived at the nightclub, Reese had already bolted.

This episode comes three months after Reese was arrested for suspicion of rape. However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges due to insufficient evidence. After the case was dismissed, Reese signed onto X to bash the female accuser.

“Some of these h— be strictly for the streets,” he wrote. “You gotta just kno [sic] they ain’t wifey type.”