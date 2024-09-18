‘ShxtsNGigs’ hosts apologize for controversial remarks on dating Black women

In a recent episode of the popular podcast “ShxtsNGigs,” hosts James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu found themselves at the center of a social media firestorm after their past comments about dating Black women resurfaced online. The backlash was primarily directed at their laughter during a conversation that included what many perceived as racist jokes made by white comedian Andrew Schulz.

Context of the controversy

The controversy began when a clip from a July episode of the “Flagrant” podcast was shared widely across social media platforms, amassing over 7M views. In this two-hour episode, Duncan and Dawodu engaged in a discussion about the so-called “Black girlfriend effect,” which refers to the changes non-Black men reportedly undergo when they start dating Black women.

During the conversation, Schulz made a series of jokes that many found offensive. He remarked, “They shave their hair because they start losing it because they’re so stressed being around this Black girl complaining about s— all the f—ing time.” This comment was met with laughter from Duncan and Dawodu, which further fueled the outrage.

Public reaction

The public response was swift and harsh. Social media users expressed their disappointment and anger, with comments ranging from accusations of “coonery” to outright condemnation of the hosts for laughing along with Schulz and others. One user remarked, “The way they just let him walk all over us is wild, wow.”

Another stated, “This is disappointing and disgusting. I really loved these guys. They just sat there and nodded their heads.”

Such comments highlight the sensitivity surrounding discussions of race and the expectations placed on public figures to uphold a standard of respect and awareness.

Apology from the hosts

In light of the backlash, Duncan and Dawodu took to their platform to issue a public apology. During a recent episode of “ShxtsNGigs,” Duncan admitted, “We f—ed it, and we’re sorry.” He acknowledged that the jokes made during the episode were “incredibly inappropriate” and specifically called out the racist undertones of Schulz’s comments.

The hosts explained that they felt trapped in a “fight or flight” situation during the conversation and regretted not speaking up more forcefully against the inappropriate jokes. They mentioned that they had attempted to steer Schulz away from certain topics but ultimately failed to do so effectively.

The importance of accountability

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability in media and entertainment. Public figures, especially those with significant platforms, have a responsibility to address issues of race and representation thoughtfully. The backlash against Duncan and Dawodu underscores the expectations that audiences have for their entertainers to be aware of the implications of their words and actions.

Moving forward

As the conversation around race continues to evolve, it is crucial for hosts like Duncan and Dawodu to learn from this experience. Their apology is a step in the right direction, but it also highlights the need for ongoing dialogue about race, respect, and the impact of humor in discussions about marginalized communities.

For those interested in hearing the full conversation that sparked this controversy, the episode is available on various platforms, including YouTube. It serves as a case study in the complexities of race relations and the responsibilities of public figures in navigating these sensitive topics.

The backlash against James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu illustrates the fine line that entertainers walk when discussing race and relationships. While humor can be a powerful tool for connection, it can also perpetuate harmful stereotypes if not handled with care. As audiences, it is essential to hold our public figures accountable and encourage them to engage in more thoughtful and respectful discourse.