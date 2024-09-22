Lizzo shows off dramatic weight loss, then exposes haters (photo)

Lizzo is captivating fans once again, this time with her dramatic weight-loss transformation, much like she has throughout her career with her powerhouse vocals. The Detroit-born “Truth Hurts” singer has been sharing her fitness journey with her 11 million Instagram followers, posting a series of photos and videos highlighting her noticeable weight loss.

In a defiant and powerful video that Lizzo — born Melissa Viviane Jefferson — uploaded for her 25 million TikTok followers, the Grammy winner slipped into her shapewear brand Yitty’s black underwear in a “before” clip, then showed herself in an “after” clip of herself in a Yitty gray bodysuit.

Lizzo used the viral Nicki Minaj TikTok song as background sound.

“The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad b—-, always been a bad b—-,” the song goes.

The “2 Be Loved” singer championed both versions of herself.

“Fine both ways 😮‍💨,” her TikTok caption read.

In the second video, Lizzo soundtracked her physical transformational video with No Doubt’s “I’m Just a Girl.”

“No bra or panties needed @YITTY,” that caption states.

Lizzo turned to Instagram to focus on her mental and emotional well-being after briefly suggesting she might leave the music industry, following relentless body-shaming attacks.

“If you’re reading this… remember you can do ANYTHING you put ur mind to! Stay focused, you got this 💪🏾,” she wrote.

She also told People last year that she decided to appropriate more time to working out to have adequate stamina for her heavily choreographed show and “not trying to escape fatness.”

“I have a very high-performance job,” Lizzo stated. “For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography; I have to sing; I have to dance; I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing.”

The Detroit side of Lizzo also came out as she exposed one of her haters who had the audacity to question the authenticity of her weight loss. A handler by the name of @duffle bag_du asked if her weight loss was powered by wonder drugs or illegal narcotics. Her response is below.