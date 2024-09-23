Comedian and political commentator D.L. Hughley put Janet Jackson on full-furnace blast after the “Control” singer questioned Kamala Harris’ racial identity.

The legendary member of the dynastic Jackson musical family created a major kerfuffle Sunday when she said she was told the Democratic presidential nominee’s father was white.

What Janet Jackson said that angered D.L. Hughley

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” Jackson explained to The Guardian in an interview.

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was White,” Jackson added.

After the interview ricocheted through cyberspace, Jackson was subjected to severe castigation from a wide variety of political observers and experts.

Hughley, 61, joined the fray and took a mean swipe at Jackson, 58, via his X account.

“#JanetJacksons interview sounded like a #Trump rally!” Hughley bared on X on Sunday, Sept. 22. “FYI!! It’s a little ironic to question whether someone is black while you’re breathing through the nose of a white woman!”

Social media clapped back at D.L. Hughley in defense of Janet Jackson

Many on Twitter took umbrage at Hughley’s scorching chastisement of Jackson, with some saying that the Kings of Comedy star possesses the propensity to attack Black women.