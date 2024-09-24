Trina McGee suffers miscarriage 3 months after revealing pregnancy at 54

Trina McGee experienced a miscarriage three months after she announced she was pregnant at the age of 54.

The “Boy Meets World” actress, now 55, is best known for playing Angela Moore in the ABC sitcom, and has now revealed she lost the baby after she told fans she was expecting her fourth child in June — which would have been her first with her husband Marcello Thedford.

“I did lose the baby. It wasn’t expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don’t have any real reasons why. I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time,” McGee said on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

McGee admitted she was hit by a “lot” of depression after her miscarriage.

“You know, it’s just kind of hard to get out of bed. There’s so many things that come when you really want a family, and you want your family to be complete. It was very hard to face the fact that it’s not going to happen at this point in the junction,” she said.

“Part of me doesn’t ever want to go through this again. The conclusion I came to is, ‘We’ll just keep loving each other, if something happens that way, fine, but I don’t want to put another anxiety on myself.’ Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God,” the actress said.

McGee has three adult children — Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and 25-year-old Ezra — with her first husband, actor Courtland Davis.

She told People after announcing she was pregnant for the fourth time the conception had been “completely natural.”

“I just kept saying, ‘Is this really happening?’ I still do that: ‘Is this really happening?’ But it is. Then, I’ll get sick, or I’ll do something weird [and] it has to do with [my] pregnancy. And I’m like, ‘This is really happening.’ And I’m remembering all the other times when I was pregnant, you know, 25 years ago, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is it. This is really happening. It’s wonderful. It’s great,” McGee said.