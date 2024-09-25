South African president makes historic visit to New York Stock Exchange

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made his first historic visit to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City earlier this week with members of his delegation of ministers and top government officials. After remarks by deputy minister of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Parks Tau, President Ramaphosa had a fireside chat with NYSE President Lynn Martin in which he encouraged investors to strongly consider South Africa.

“With my very first visit here we are saying South Africa has embarked on a new journey,” President Ramaphosa said. “It’s almost like a new life.”

President Ramaphosa, who also is the president of the African National Congress, displayed his wit and charm during the chat.

“I can smell money here and I told [the people I arrived with that] I am going to urge the businesspeople that I am going to meet to look at South Africa anew,” he said.

He also invoked the name of arguably the most famous South African in history.

“Nelson Mandela bequeathed us a really good constitution, which in many ways we continue to adhere to,” President Ramaphosa said. “It enables us to have an independent judiciary, free media, and a very good political system.”

President Ramaphosa again mentioned the former South African president, who may be best known for serving 27 years in South African prisons: “We have found a magic that we were taught by, and I repeat his name again, Nelson Mandela, of working together not only between ourselves as political parties, but with role players, business, community-based organizations, labor, as well as various sectors of government. So this is now our DNA and that has stood us and continues to stand us in good stead as we address the challenges.”

President Ramaphosa also discussed a clear message that was sent from the people of South Africa.

“We should build a government of national unity, largely with the view of engendering growth, ridding our country of poverty, and inequality, which are historical legacies,” he said. “We all signed a statement of intent, which puts right at the top, the growth of the economy, creation of jobs, ridding our country of poverty, improving governance, and focusing on a number of issues that will improve the lives of South Africans.”

President Ramaphosa also had a meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk while in New York City. The media was excluded.