Taraji P. Henson’s inspiring journey, from struggles to stardom

Taraji P. Henson has become a household name in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with her talent and resilience. Her journey began at Howard University, where she transferred after initially starting her education at North Carolina University. Originally studying engineering, Henson found her true passion in theater at the historically Black college. After graduating in 1995, she made the bold decision to move to Los Angeles with her young son, juggling multiple jobs while pursuing her acting dreams.

Early career breakthroughs

At the age of 26, Henson landed her first television role in the sitcom “Smart Guy,” marking the beginning of her television career. Although her appearance was brief, it opened doors for her to secure small roles in popular shows like “Sister Sister,” “ER” and “Felicity.” Henson made her film debut in the indie movie Streetwise in 1998, but it was her role as Yvette in the 2001 cult classic Baby Boy that truly launched her career. Starring alongside Tyrese, Henson’s performance resonated with audiences and set the stage for her future successes.

Notable roles and achievements

Henson’s portrayal of Yvette was just the beginning. In 2005, she starred in Hustle & Flow as Shug, a pregnant sex worker supporting her pimp’s music aspirations. The following year, she showcased her versatility in the action film Smokin’ Aces, sharing the screen with stars like Ben Affleck and Ryan Reynolds. However, one of her most significant roles came in 2008 with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, where she played Queenie, a devoted caretaker. Her outstanding performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, solidifying her status in Hollywood.

Henson‘s career reached new heights with her role as Cookie Lyon in the hit Fox series “Empire,” which premiered in 2015 and ran for six successful seasons. Cookie became one of the most beloved characters in Black television history, showcasing Henson’s ability to connect with audiences on a deep level. In 2016, she portrayed Katherine Goble Johnson in Hidden Figures, a film that highlighted the contributions of Black women to NASA, earning her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Cast.

Advocacy and challenges

Despite her success, Henson has been vocal about the pay disparities in Hollywood, particularly the significant wage gap between her and her white counterparts. For instance, while The Curious Case of Benjamin Button had a budget of $150 million, Henson was paid only $150,000. During promotional events for the 2023 remake of The Color Purple, she expressed frustration over the industry’s compensation practices, hinting at the possibility of leaving the industry due to these ongoing issues. However, her passion for acting and advocacy for fair pay continues to drive her career forward.

Entrepreneurial ventures

In addition to her acting career, Henson has ventured into entrepreneurship. In 2020, she launched a mental health talk show on Facebook Watch titled “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” where she and co-host Trace Jade Jenkins discuss various topics affecting Black women and the broader community. The show features guests like Gabrielle Union and Tamar Braxton, who share their personal experiences and insights.

Henson also founded her hair and body care line, TPH by Taraji, which focuses on natural products that promote healthy hair and skin. The brand has gained significant traction and is now available in major retailers like Walmart and Target. In 2022, she signed an overall deal with BET Studios to produce content aimed at audiences of color, further expanding her influence in the entertainment industry.

Real estate investments

Henson’s savvy business acumen extends to real estate as well. In 2018, she sold her Los Angeles villa for $2.35 million. Recently, she listed two Chicago condos for a combined total of $3,379,000, showcasing her strategic investments in property. These moves reflect her financial intelligence and commitment to building a sustainable future for herself and her family.

Henson’s journey from a determined young mother to a celebrated actress and entrepreneur is a testament to her talent, resilience and advocacy for change. As she continues to break barriers in Hollywood and beyond, Henson remains an inspiring figure for many, particularly within the African American community. Her story serves as a reminder that with hard work and determination, it is possible to overcome challenges and achieve greatness.