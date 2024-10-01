Cardi B had more butt injections removed

Cardi B has had “more butt injections removed.”

The ‘WAP’ singer, 31, who had her third child with estranged husband Offset, 32, in September, gave fans an update on her cosmetic procedures in an Instagram Live video.

“In January, right after I shot ‘Like What,’ I went and got surgery,” she told her followers. “I got some more butt injections removed. Because, you know, it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed. I got some of my butt injections removed. And I also went to fix, like, you know, certain things [with] my fibrosis.”

Cardi revealed during an Instagram Live in 2022 she had “95 percent” of her silicone shots removed from her buttocks earlier that year.

The rapper is reportedly heading for divorce from Offset, but the pair reunited in the delivery room in September before Cardi revealed to fans she was a mother for the third time by posting snaps of her cradling her newborn alongside her older children daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3.

Cardi’s baby’s name has not yet been announced, and the birth came amid reports she and Offset are not planning on saving their marriage – even though they put on a united front at Wave’s recent birthday party.

The couple reunited to celebrate their 3-year-old boy at DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cardi announced she was pregnant with her third child in August – a day after she filed for divorce from the Migos member.

She previously started divorce proceedings against him in September 2020, but backtracked on the move two months later.

A representative for the singer – born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – told People the latest filing is “not based on cheating rumors,” but has instead been a “long time coming.”

A friend of the singer’s added to the outlet her divorce filing against Offset was “something that they had been discussing and talking about for a while.”