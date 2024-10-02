NAACP and Singleton Schreiber unite to challenge hair relaxer corporations

In a groundbreaking move, the NAACP has partnered with the prominent civil rights law firm Singleton Schreiber to hold major beauty corporations accountable for the health risks associated with chemical hair relaxers. These products, often marketed to Black women and women of color, have been linked to serious health issues, including various forms of cancer.

The health risks of hair relaxers

Hair relaxers, commonly referred to as perms, have been under scrutiny for their potential health hazards. According to a recent press release from the NAACP, these products have been associated with several severe health conditions, such as: uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, uterine fibroids and procedures like hysterectomy, myomectomy or endometrial ablation.

Despite these alarming findings, major beauty corporations, including Soft Sheen-Carson LLC, have allegedly failed to disclose the risks linked to their products. Janette McCarthy Wallace, General Counsel of the NAACP, emphasized the organization’s commitment to seeking justice for those harmed by these beauty products.

Legal action and accountability

Danielle Ward Mason, a partner at Singleton Schreiber, expressed that the partnership with the NAACP aligns with their mission to protect the health and rights of Black women.

As part of their campaign, Singleton Schreiber has released a video that highlights the dangers of hair relaxers, which are often marketed with catchy jingles and images of young Black girls and women showcasing straight hairstyles. The video aims to reveal the hidden dangers of these products, which contain chemicals known as endocrine disruptors. A clip from the documentary Good Hair (2009) features a scientist discussing the harmful effects of sodium hydroxide, the primary ingredient in lye relaxers, which can cause skin burns and bald spots if it penetrates the scalp.

Marketing tactics and societal impact

The NAACP and Singleton Schreiber have criticized the aggressive marketing tactics employed by beauty companies to promote these products to Black women, often reinforcing Eurocentric beauty standards. The organizations are committed to addressing these issues head-on, demanding transparency and honesty about the chemicals used in hair relaxers.

The campaign aims not only to hold corporations accountable but also to compensate victims and raise awareness about the potential dangers of these widely used products. By shedding light on these issues, the NAACP and Singleton Schreiber hope to empower consumers to make informed choices about their beauty products.

As the campaign unfolds, it is crucial for consumers to stay informed about the products they use and the potential risks associated with them. The fight for justice and accountability continues, and it is essential for all voices to be heard in this important conversation.