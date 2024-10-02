The Atlanta roundup: See how much the Mall West End sold for; other news

The Mall West End is sold
The Mall West End was purchased for $450M. The new owners plan to turn the old mall into an affordable housing and commercial retail space. It will feature grocery stores, gyms, local boutiques, and at least 900 rental units. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens held a press conference about the sale. “This is a long-awaited new era for the West End. This is not just a redevelopment of the Mall West End—this is fulfilling a commitment to a community,” he said. “Our Administration is dedicated to creating affordable housing and vibrant business spaces that respect and preserve the rich legacy of this historic neighborhood. Together with our partners, we will work to ensure the heart and soul of the West End continues to thrive under our stewardship.”
President Jimmy Carter makes history
Yesterday, the only former president from Georgia celebrated turning 100. He also became the first president ever to reach this milestone. jimmy carter president website celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his family and close friends at his home in Plains, GA. President Carter is known for his handling of the Iranian Hostage Crisis, which cost him his reelection against Ronald Reagan. He did become one of the more popular former presidents because of his humanitarian efforts, which eventually won him a Nobel Peace Prize.
Lingering effects of the chemical plant explosion
On Sunday, there was a huge biolab chemical plant fire and explosion, which created a massive plume of colorful smoke. This led to a desperate situation where many Conyers, GA, residents were forced to evacuate their homes and emergency workers had to block off highways. Three days later, metro Atlanta still feels the explosion’s effects. Numerous public safety alerts have been sent across the metro advising about the air quality and boiling drinking water. There have also been warnings dispatched to certain areas to stay inside and not use air conditioning.
Biolab Facility up in Flames in Conyers, Georgia
• The initial fire was caused when water from a “malfunctioning sprinkler” came into contact with a water-reactive chemical, leading to a “chemical reaction” and a fire on the roof of the plant. Despite initial containment… pic.twitter.com/tEG7IeFKCy
— World life (@seautocure) September 29, 2024
Abortion ban overturned