Federal indictments target violent White supremacist gang in California

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, federal authorities have indicted nearly 68 members and associates of the San Fernando Valley (SFV) Peckerwoods, a violent white supremacist street gang based in California. The indictments, which were announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, highlight a range of serious criminal activities, including drug trafficking and COVID-19 fraud, spanning several years.

Overview of the indictments

The extensive 76-count federal grand jury indictment accuses the SFV Peckerwoods of engaging in various illegal enterprises under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The charges include conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, distribution of controlled substances, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and possession of firearms in connection with drug trafficking crimes.

The indictment reveals that the SFV Peckerwoods were allegedly collaborating with the Aryan Brotherhood, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the nation’s oldest major white supremacist prison gang and a national crime syndicate. This partnership highlights the ongoing threat posed by white supremacist organizations in the United States.

Recent trends in white supremacist violence

The indictment against the Peckerwoods is part of a broader trend of federal law enforcement targeting white supremacist groups. Just last month, the DOJ indicted two alleged leaders of a white supremacist “Terrorgram” chat group, who were accused of attempting to incite a race war through their online activities. This group, like the Peckerwoods, was also based in California, indicating a troubling concentration of extremist activity in the state.

Kristen Clarke, the Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, noted that the defendants aimed to ignite a race war and promote a white ethno-state. Such statements reflect the alarming ideologies that underpin these groups and their willingness to resort to violence to achieve their goals.

White supremacists as a domestic threat

Federal authorities have increasingly recognized white supremacist groups as one of the top threats to national security. In testimony before the Senate Appropriation Committee in 2021, Attorney General Garland pointed out that those advocating for white supremacy represent a significant domestic threat. This acknowledgment has led to heightened scrutiny and enforcement actions against such groups.

The recent indictments against the SFV Peckerwoods serve as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by white supremacist organizations in the United States. As federal authorities continue to target these groups, it is crucial for communities to remain vigilant and informed about the dangers of extremism. The fight against hate and violence is ongoing, and collective action is necessary to safeguard our communities.