The daughter of legendary actor John Amos suspects foul play in the death and surprising cremation of the “Good Times” star.

Shannon Amos said she found out about her father’s death through the media like the rest of the world on Oct. 1. Yet the death certificate obtained that Amos died from congestive heart failure on Aug. 21 at 5:18 p.m. PT at Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, Calif.

Amos’ son, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, was listed as the “informant” on the document, according to TMZ, meaning he informed Los Angeles County that John Amos died.

On Instagram, Shannon claimed someone pretended to be her in the ER and she’s not going “to rule out the possibility of foul play.”

“Someone was in the ER the night my father died and pretended to be his daughter,” Shannon wrote in her Instagram stories. “I’m his only daughter. We believe it was Belinda Foster, the woman also posing as his publicist. He died alone without family […] Something is very wrong with this.”

The controversy surrounding the treatment of the iconic “Roots” and Coming to America actor began in June 2023 when Shannon accused unnamed parties of elder abuse against her father.

The daughter said she was crushed to learn of her father’s death many weeks after he died and that he’d already been cremated without her knowledge or consent.

“This tragic news has left us in shock and heartache,” a statement she released read. “We know he was suffering from congestive heart failure and dementia. We fear he was likely created to avoid any potential investigation into the conditions surrounding his final days.”

The statement added that her dad was “isolated” from family by K.C., Eugene Brummet, and Belinda Foster.

“Despite our repeated attempts to maintain contact, KC prevented access to him, controlled and monitored his calls and severed ties with [the aforementioned parties and more]. KC portrayed an image of a close father-son relationship on social media, but the reality was far more complex.”

Further into the statement, Shannon lobs explosive accusations at her brother, KC.

“We believe there are critical questions that need answers, especially since we believe KC likely made the decision to have John Amos cremated without the family’s knowledge. We suspect these actions may have been taken to alter potential wills and collect life insurance or other benefits. This is made even more concerning by KC’s struggles with addiction and mental health issues, as well as his previous arrests,” the statement continued.

Shannon said the family is ultimately “seeking justice and clarity.”