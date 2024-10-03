Sue Bird calls out racism in the WNBA

In a powerful statement on her podcast “A Touch More,” former WNBA star Sue Bird has brought attention to the ongoing issue of racism within the league, particularly in the context of rising star Caitlin Clark. Bird argues that Clark is being unfairly positioned as a focal point, overshadowing the deeper, systemic issues of racism that have long plagued the WNBA.

Racism in the WNBA: A longstanding issue

Bird emphasized that racism has been a persistent problem in the WNBA, stating, “Racism has been impacting the WNBA well before this year. In that way, I think Caitlin is being used as a pawn. Caitlin didn’t bring racism to the WNBA. This has been happening … We’ve been trying to tell you.”

This statement highlights the frustration felt by many within the league who believe that the focus on Clark’s experiences detracts from the broader conversation about racial inequality in women’s basketball.

The shift in focus

Bird’s comments come in light of recent controversies surrounding Clark’s treatment by other players, particularly during a game against the Indiana Fever. The narrative has shifted toward Clark’s experiences, often at the expense of addressing the underlying issues of racism that have existed in the league for years.

For instance, a recent incident involved USA Today journalist Christine Brennan, who questioned the intentions of Dijonai Carrington from the Connecticut Sun, accusing her of deliberately injuring Clark during a game. This accusation sparked outrage and highlighted the racial undertones in how narratives are constructed around players.

Support from the WNBA Players’ Association

The WNBA Players’ Association has rallied behind Carrington, with executive director Terri Jackson condemning Brennan’s comments as a false narrative that incites racist, homophobic and misogynistic vitriol on social media. This support highlights the solidarity among players in confronting racism and defending each other against unfounded accusations.

Engaging the community

Bird’s remarks have sparked a conversation about the importance of addressing racism head-on in sports, particularly in leagues like the WNBA, where the majority of players are women of color. It is crucial for fans and the community to engage in these discussions and support the players who are bravely speaking out.

A call for awareness

As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity, it is essential to keep the conversation about racism and equity at the forefront. Bird’s call to action reminds us that while individual players like Clark may be in the spotlight, the systemic issues affecting the league must not be ignored. It is time for fans, media and the league itself to address these challenges and work towards a more equitable future for all players.