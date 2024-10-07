New PBS documentary explores the impact of the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) has long been a beacon of hope and empowerment for Black professionals across the United States. Recently, this esteemed organization has been featured in a new PBS documentary titled The Race Continues, which highlights its 70-year commitment to fostering connections, career growth and empowerment within the Black community.

Celebrating 70 years of commitment

Founded in 1970, the NBMBAA has dedicated itself to creating opportunities for Black professionals through education, mentorship and networking. The documentary showcases the organization’s significant role in advancing the careers of countless individuals, transforming lives and reshaping career trajectories for many who have faced systemic barriers in the workforce.

Insights from leadership

In the documentary, Paula Fontana, the Vice President of Corporate Partner Development at NBMBAA, shares her insights on the organization’s mission and impact. She emphasizes how the NBMBAA has been instrumental in providing resources and support to Black professionals, helping them navigate the complexities of career advancement in a competitive job market.

The power of education and mentorship

The Race Continues is a powerful 51-minute feature that tells the stories of individuals who have risen from challenging backgrounds, including sharecroppers and HBCU students living in poverty. Through the support of NBMBAA, these individuals have been able to change their life trajectories, illustrating the profound impact of education and mentorship.

Key themes explored in the documentary

Connection: The NBMBAA fosters a sense of community among Black professionals, providing networking opportunities that can lead to career advancements.

Career growth: The organization offers resources such as workshops, seminars and conferences aimed at enhancing professional skills and knowledge.

Empowerment: By focusing on mentorship and education, the NBMBAA empowers individuals to take charge of their careers and achieve their professional goals.

Why this documentary matters

The release of The Race Continues is timely and significant, especially in today’s socio-economic climate where discussions about racial equity and representation in the workplace are more critical than ever. The documentary not only highlights the achievements of the NBMBAA but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Black professionals.

Join the movement

As the NBMBAA continues to pave the way for future generations, it invites individuals to join the movement. Whether through membership, participation in events or simply spreading the word about the organization’s mission, everyone can play a part in fostering a more equitable professional landscape.

The National Black MBA Association stands as a testament to the power of community, education and mentorship in transforming lives. The Race Continues not only celebrates the organization’s legacy but also inspires a new generation of Black professionals to pursue their dreams and break down barriers in the workforce. By supporting initiatives like the NBMBAA, we can all contribute to a brighter future for Black professionals everywhere.