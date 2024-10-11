Blueface loses FaceTime privileges after controversial video call

Rapper Blueface is currently facing some serious consequences behind bars, as his mother, Karlissa Saffold, recently revealed that he has lost his FaceTime privileges due to a scandalous incident during a video call. This news comes as Blueface continues to serve his time after turning himself in for violating probation terms earlier this year.

What led to the loss of FaceTime privileges?

According to reports from HipHopDX, a video surfaced showing Blueface engaged in a FaceTime call with an unidentified woman. In the video, the woman is seen twerking provocatively, wearing only a shirt and no pants. Blueface can be seen laughing and enjoying the moment, which ultimately led to the loss of his video call privileges.

In a video on social media, Karlissa Saffold expressed her frustration regarding the situation, stating, “I was mad I couldn’t cuss him out on FaceTime because my homeboy that works up at that jail said he was already doing some … nevermind. He was acting freaky on the FaceTime and lost the FaceTime privileges already, or I would’ve cussed this n—- out.” Her comments highlight the disappointment and concern she feels for her son’s behavior while incarcerated.

Blueface’s life in prison

Since his incarceration, Blueface has been vocal about his experiences in prison. In a podcast appearance on “Effective Immediately,” he mentioned that he views his time behind bars as a break from responsibilities. He stated, “I’m in my environment, you know imma always soak up and adapt to it, it ain’t really nothing. It’s like a lil’ break from responsibility, honestly.” This perspective may come as a surprise to many fans, as prison is often seen as a challenging environment.

Blueface also shared that he has gained weight during his time in prison and spends his days watching television, eating snacks like Doritos, and talking on the phone. However, with the recent loss of his FaceTime privileges, it remains unclear how he will occupy his time moving forward.

Public reaction and future outlook

The public’s reaction to Blueface’s antics has been mixed, with some fans expressing concern for his well-being while others find humor in the situation. The rapper’s lifestyle and choices have always been a topic of discussion, and this latest incident only adds fuel to the fire.

Despite the challenges he faces, Blueface remains optimistic about his future. In August, he assured fans that he would be home by spring, although no specific release date has been announced. As he navigates life in prison, fans are eager to see how he adapts to the restrictions placed upon him.