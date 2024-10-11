Diddy’s lawyer reveals the ‘roughest part’ of prison life

Sean “Diddy” Combs hates prison food.

The rapper was arrested in New York last month. He remains behind bars as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after being denied bail. Now, his lawyer has confirmed the star’s biggest issue with being in jail is the meals.

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it [for him],” Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo told reporters, according to PEOPLE.com.

“Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody’s OK with staying in jail,” Agnifilo added.

The publication reports inmates at the jail start their day at 6 a.m. with a breakfast of cereal, fruit and a breakfast cake; lunch is served at 11 a.m. with options including hamburgers, baked fish or beef tacos, with scrambled eggs and biscuits being added at weekends. Dinner is at 4 p.m. with menu choices featuring chicken fajitas, pasta and roast beef as well as vegetarian dishes such as lentils, tofu and baked beans.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was denied $50 million bail and is currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. His legal team has filed another appeal in a bid to get him released ahead of the trial, which has been set for May 2025.

Combs was back in court in New York on Oct. 10 for a pretrial hearing, during which Judge Arun Subramanian set the trial date of May 5, 2025.

The star — who is dad to Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, twins D’Lila and Jessie and Love Sean from previous relationships — is believed to have been seen waving to his loved ones in the courtroom and hugging his attorneys.

Several of Diddy’s children were present for the hearing as well as his mother, Janice, who flew in from Florida.

“The kids were very happy to support their father. The whole family was. They are united in their support and he was happy to see them all there,” a source tells People.