Ari Lennox, the talented singer known for her soulful voice and hits like “Pressure,” is making a significant change in her life. On Oct. 11, 2024, she took to Instagram to announce her decision to leave social media permanently, citing mental health reasons and a desire for personal growth.

Why Ari Lennox is leaving social media

In her heartfelt post, Lennox revealed that she plans to delete her social media accounts on Dec. 18, which coincides with her two-year sobriety anniversary. She expressed that her relationship with social media has become toxic and codependent, stating, “I don’t believe I’ll ever mature and be happy as long as I have it.” This decision marks a pivotal moment in her journey toward self-improvement and mental well-being.

“I have a very toxic and codependent relationship with these apps,” she wrote. “My happiness is worth more to me than using these platforms to promote. I truly believe I can get creative with marketing elsewhere. I’m so exhausted with my addiction to the internet and gossip and attention and validation and yearning to be in control and oversharing. I just want to be free and complete.”

Lennox’s candid admission resonates with many who feel overwhelmed by the pressures of social media. The constant need for validation and the impact of online negativity can take a toll on mental health, leading individuals to seek healthier alternatives.

Support from fans and social media community

The response from her fans and the broader social media community has been overwhelmingly supportive. Many users on platforms like Instagram echoed Lennox’s sentiments, expressing their own struggles with social media toxicity. Comments such as, “I may follow this lead. Cause whew 😥 it’s so toxic” and “If it affects your mental health it’s best” highlight a growing awareness of the negative effects of social media.

Fans have also shown concern for her well-being, with some urging others to check on her, emphasizing the importance of mental health in today’s fast-paced digital world.

Lennox’s sobriety journey

Lennox’s decision to step away from social media comes on the heels of her sobriety journey. Just over a year ago, she celebrated being seven months sober, a milestone she marked with a now-deleted Instagram post. In that post, she reflected on the importance of sober conversations and facing her challenges head-on.

“I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment,” she shared. “I’m so raw feeling everything in this world and my coping mechanisms are only healthier now. It’s nice to remember events as they are happening. It’s nice to be present.”

Ari has openly discussed her struggles with alcohol, including experiences of night terrors and panic attacks. Since embracing sobriety, she has found healthier ways to cope with life’s challenges, emphasizing the joy of being present in her life.

What’s next for Lennox?

Despite her departure from social media, Lennox reassured her fans that they can still connect with her through other platforms. She encouraged supporters to follow her on YouTube and subscribe to her mailing list for updates on her upcoming album and tour. This transition reflects her commitment to maintaining a connection with her audience while prioritizing her mental health.