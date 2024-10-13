Lizzo breaks down what she eats in a day

Lizzo, the powerhouse singer known for her uplifting anthems and body positivity, has recently opened up about her health journey and dietary changes. In a candid Instagram video, the 36-year-old artist shared her new meal plan and the reasons behind her shift from a vegan lifestyle to incorporating more animal-based proteins.

From veganism to a balanced diet

In her Instagram post, Lizzo revealed that she had been exploring a Japanese diet, which she described as one of the healthiest in the world. This diet includes some of her favorite foods and has helped her feel more energized and mentally clear. “After tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight and helped with my mental fog,” she explained.

While Lizzo has added chicken and other proteins to her meals, she remains hopeful about returning to a vegan diet in the future. “I aspire to one day be a raw, alkaline vegan,” she stated. For now, she is focused on what works best for her body and her health goals.

A day of Lizzo’s meals

In her video titled “What I Eat In A Day,” Lizzo detailed her daily meals, which start with refreshing lemon water. For breakfast, she enjoys egg white cups, cauliflower, hashbrowns and fruit. Lunch consists of a buffalo chicken lettuce wrap, followed by homemade peach tea and grilled chicken with asparagus and carrots for dinner. This meal plan reflects her commitment to finding a balance that supports her well-being.

Body positivity and self-acceptance

Lizzo’s journey is not just about diet; it’s also about self-acceptance and body positivity. She acknowledges the challenges of discussing her dietary changes, especially given the sensitive nature of veganism. “I’m not gonna judge you. Do what’s best for you in your life at that moment. All that matters is that you’re happy. And if you’re happy, I’m happy,” she stated, emphasizing the importance of personal choice in health and wellness.

Her openness about her struggles with weight loss and setbacks resonates with many fans. Recently, Lizzo shared her feelings after a tough day, admitting to overeating and the guilt that followed. “I overate yesterday, and I’m feeling really bad about it,” she expressed in a TikTok video, showcasing her vulnerability and relatability.

Inspiration for others

Lizzo’s journey serves as an inspiration for many, particularly within the Black community, where discussions about health and body image are crucial. Her message encourages individuals to prioritize their happiness and well-being, regardless of societal pressures or expectations.

As she navigates her health transformation, Lizzo continues to advocate for self-love and acceptance. Her story is a reminder that health is a personal journey, and it’s essential to find what works best for each individual.

Lizzo’s health transformation is a testament to her commitment to personal growth and well-being. By sharing her experiences, she not only empowers herself but also inspires others to embrace their own journeys. Whether through dietary changes or self-acceptance, Lizzo’s message is clear: happiness comes from within, and it’s essential to do what feels right for you.