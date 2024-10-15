Turnabout is fair play in the loving Nelly and Ashanti household, especially as it pertains to surprise birthday parties. This time, it was Nelly’s turn to catch his wife off guard for her special day this past weekend.

Eleven months ago, fans recall Ashanti Douglas reducing Cornell “Nelly” Haynes Jr. to tears when she bought him his favorite classic car for his birthday.

This time, Nelly, 49, returned the favor to usher in his wife’s 44th birthday on Oct. 13. Nelly knew he had to dig deep into his bag to pull off something elaborate and glamorous for the newly-minted mother of their child.

On Tuesday, @livebitez shared a montage of videos featuring glimpses of the singer sauntering into a venue alongside Nelly and being surprised by family members.

Another clip in the video showed the singer on the dancefloor with Nelly.

Fans fawned over Nelly and Ashanti at her birthday bash

“And her having a baby at almost 43 is blessed. There’s still lots of hope for me lol,” exclaimed one user in the Shade Room’s comments section. Ashanti welcomed her infant son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, into the world on July 18.

Another fan declared that “Nobody had a better first 3 album run than Ashanti. All no skippable joints. Happy birthday girl and congratulations on the new marriage and baby,” while a third person added, “Happy Birthday Gorgeous Ashanti!… ”

The fourth and fifth users added their thoughts with one holding onto hope, saying, “Wait she had a baby at 43?! God is an on time God,” and the other saying simply, “44 & fine.”

Check out the entire affair below.