Ashanti and Nelly welcome and name their baby (photos)

Ashanti and Nelly are parents together for the first time.

Actually, the iconic entertainers welcomed their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, just a little over a month ago, on July 18, 2024.

In a video Ashanti posted for her nine million Instagram followers, the “What’s Luv?” singer unabashedly revealed she’s “four weeks postpartum.”

This is Ashanti’s 1st child and Nelly’s 5th

This is the first child for Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, 43. Her husband, Cornell “Nelly” Hayes Jr., 49, is the biological father to two grown children: a daughter Chanelle “Nana,” 30, and a son, Cornell III “Tre,” 25. The St. Louis-born Country Grammar emcee also adopted his niece Sydney and nephew Shawn when his sister, Jackie Donahue, died from leukemia at 31 in 2005.

Ashanti told her fans that unlike her monster hit with Ja Rule from 20 years ago, “Always on Time,” life sometimes doesn’t go as planned: “Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!”

However, the entertainment power couple has planned to divulge the intimate details of their lives on their own time — or let someone figure it out eventually. One of the sleuths at TMZ found out over the summer that the pair had already gotten married six months earlier, on December 27, 2023.