Oakwood University minister goes viral for ‘No Diddy’ comment during sermon

In a recent chapel service at Oakwood University, Minister Robert Edwards made headlines for his unconventional reference to Sean “Diddy” Combs, which has since gone viral. The vice president of the university delivered a sermon that emphasized the importance of abstinence until marriage, but it was his use of the phrase “no Diddy” that caught the attention of many online.

The context of the sermon

On Oct. 3, during a live-streamed chapel service at the Seventh-day Adventist institution in Huntsville, Alabama, Edwards encouraged students to make wise choices regarding their sexual health. He stated, “Speaking to the Oakwood Live students now, I know you’re trying to make a decision. Even while you are here you may have to say ‘no Diddy’ to an Oakwood student.” This phrase, which has evolved into a meme in recent months, was used to underscore the importance of saying no to premarital sex.

Background on ‘No Diddy’

The term “no Diddy” gained traction in late 2023 and early 2024 amid serious allegations against the music mogul, who has faced multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and abuse. The phrase serves as a modern alternative to expressions like “no homo” or “pause,” which are often used to clarify statements that could be misconstrued as having homoerotic implications.

Edwards’ personal commitment

During his sermon, Edwards shared his personal journey, revealing that he promised to remain celibate until marriage at the age of 19. He humorously recounted, “I had to say ‘no Diddy.’ The first time I ever had sex was the night I got married.” His candidness about his commitment to abstinence resonated with some audience members, who applauded his message.

Mixed reactions online

While many appreciated Edwards’ attempt to connect with the youth through pop culture references, others criticized his approach. Comments on social media ranged from amusement to disapproval, with some users questioning the appropriateness of using a controversial figure like Diddy in a religious context. One commenter noted, “Unc not even using it in the right context,” while another lamented, “I miss when church was church … now everything for money and jokes. Sad times.”

Further context from the service

Edwards’ remarks were not made in isolation; they echoed themes introduced earlier in the service by Dr. MyRon Edmonds, who also addressed the sexualization of conversations among young people. Edmonds had previously stated, “Well, now it’s evolved from ‘pause’ to ‘no Diddy.’ ” This connection highlights a broader trend within religious settings to engage with contemporary culture while addressing serious topics.

The legal troubles of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The controversy surrounding the phrase “no Diddy” is deeply intertwined with the legal issues facing Sean Combs. In November 2023, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit under the Adult Survivors Act, alleging sexual and physical abuse. Following this, Combs faced multiple accusations from various individuals, leading to a significant public outcry.

In September 2024, Combs was indicted on serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which he has denied. His legal battles have not only affected his personal life but have also impacted public perceptions of him, making the use of his name in a sermon particularly controversial.

Edwards’ use of the phrase “no Diddy” during his sermon at Oakwood University has sparked a significant conversation about the intersection of pop culture and religious teachings. While some see value in addressing contemporary issues in a relatable way, others feel that such references can detract from the sanctity of spiritual messages. As the dialogue continues, it remains to be seen how religious leaders will navigate the complexities of modern culture in their teachings.

For those interested in exploring the full sermon, it is available for viewing on YouTube.