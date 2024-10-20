Queen Latifah rallies for voting rights in New Jersey

Hip-hop icon and television star Queen Latifah delivered a powerful message about voting rights and community unity at Essex County College in New Jersey on Oct. 19, 2024. With the presidential election approaching, Latifah emphasized the importance of every vote and publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, who could become the first woman president of the United States.

Joined by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, activist Tamika Mallory, Congressman Andy Kim and Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, Latifah urged the crowd of about 1,000 to register to vote and support Harris.

“I don’t want to go back to that,” Latifah said, referring to the possibility of former President Donald Trump returning to office. She advocated for unity, stating, “We don’t need a dictator. We need unity, and we need the strength of our community.”

Latifah stressed the power of voting, “Your vote is your power. If it didn’t matter, they wouldn’t try so hard to take it away from you,” she said. This highlighted ongoing concerns about voter suppression and the need for community engagement in elections.

By endorsing Harris, Latifah supports a potentially historic moment. “I’m going to have the first woman president of these United States,” she declared, inspiring hope among supporters.

Latifah’s political advocacy reflects a trend of celebrities using their platforms to influence social and political issues. Her support brings visibility to Harris’ campaign and may encourage young voter participation.

As the 2024 election nears, Latifah’s speech serves as a reminder that every voice matters in shaping the nation’s future. Her call for unity and voting rights resonates in a time of political division.

The event highlights the growing role of celebrity influence in politics and the importance of community engagement in the democratic process. As election day approaches, Latifah’s message underscores the power of individual votes and the potential for historic change.

In an era of heightened political awareness, Latifah’s appearance at Essex County College demonstrates how public figures can motivate civic participation and shape political discourse. Her endorsement of Harris not only supports a candidate but also advocates for increased representation in the highest office of the land.

The rally also showcased the intersection of entertainment and politics, a trend that has gained momentum in recent years. As celebrities like Latifah use their influence to address political issues, they play a significant role in engaging younger generations and traditionally underrepresented communities in the political process.

As the campaign season intensifies, events like this serve as crucial moments for voter education and mobilization. Latifah’s message of empowerment and unity may resonate beyond the immediate audience, potentially influencing wider public opinion as the election draws near.