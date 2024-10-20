Sacramento Kings sign son of NBA Hall of Fame legend

The Sacramento Kings have made a notable addition to their roster by signing Shareef O’Neal, son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. This move comes as part of the team’s recent roster shake-up, signaling a fresh start for the upcoming NBA season.

O’neal, who previously played for the G League Ignite, is set to join the G League Stockton Kings. During his 2022-23 season with Ignite, he averaged 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, showcasing his potential as he continues to develop his skills.

The Kings have also signed Antoine Davis and Drew Timme, both expected to contribute to the G League Stockton Kings. These additions follow the waiving of Boogie Ellis, Skal Labissière, Terry Taylor and Brodric Thomas, indicating a strategic shift in the team’s roster composition.

Antoine Davis impressed during the Kings’ 2024 Summer League, averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.7 minutes over 29 games with the Rip City Remix. Drew Timme, who played for the Wisconsin Herd, averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.8 minutes across 27 regular-season games.

In a recent podcast, Shareef revealed that he had initially considered pursuing basketball in Australia. However, a conversation with his father during Thanksgiving led him to stay in the U.S. During that conversation Shaquille encouraged Shareef to explore domestic opportunities, which included assisting with Reebok’s rebranding efforts.

The Kings are looking to bounce back from a tough preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, where they fell 113-91. With these new additions and roster changes, the team aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming NBA season, which begins on October 24.

O’Neal’s journey represents a continuation of his family’s basketball legacy while forging his own path in professional basketball. As he joins the Sacramento Kings organization, fans are eager to see how this young player will develop and contribute to the team’s success.

This signing not only adds depth to the Kings’ roster but also brings an intriguing narrative to the team. The O’Neal name carries significant weight in basketball circles, and his progress will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

The Kings’ decision to invest in young talent like O’Neal, Davis and Timme suggests a focus on long-term development and potential. This strategy could pay dividends as these players grow and adapt to the professional level.

As the NBA season approaches, the Sacramento Kings’ roster moves, including the addition of O’Neal, have generated excitement and speculation about the team’s prospects. With a mix of established players and promising newcomers, the Kings are positioning themselves for an interesting and potentially impactful season.