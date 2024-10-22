DDG felt some kind of way when a group of young women did not address him as an artist or rapper, but derisively referred to him as “Halle Bailey’s baby daddy” while he walked through a mall.

DDG — the initials for Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. — was walking with his crew through an indoor shopping district when a group of women discovered him. One excited woman, who seemed to be the instigator, called him the father of Bailey’s child and giggled.

The emcee let out an exasperated moan while managing to maintain a smile. But when another woman asked why DDG failed to make Bailey his “bride,” the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” artist spat fire at the women.

DDG barks at the intrusive women

“Mind your f—ing business,” he roared in their direction while picking up the speed of his gait. “Get the f— away from me.”

The 27-year-old Pontiac, Mich., native repeated the last profane sentence twice more, each time more intense than the last, before letting out a very guttural sigh in disgust.

DDG and Halle Bailey officially broke up in Sept. 2024

As pop culture knows, DDG and Bailey broke up after about 36 months. Though rumors of a relationship began in Jan. 2022, they didn’t make their coupledom official until the BET Awards in August that year. Bailey revealed in Jan. 2024 that she welcomed their infant son, Halo, into the world late last year.

Bailey told her 9M Instagram followers that “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my Halo.”

She added, “The world is desperate to know you.”