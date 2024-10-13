Halle Bailey breaks her silence since breakup with DDG

Singer and actress Halle Bailey finally returned to her social media platforms since the breakup with her boyfriend, rapper DDG.

The couple are the parents of a 10-month-old son, Halo, whom they unveiled to their fans at the end of January, even though he was born in December 2023.

The Grammy winner and Little Mermaid star shared a carousel of photos with her 9 million Instagram followers, leading with the caption, “Life is beautiful.” It was as if Bailey wanted to inform her fans that she is good, despite rumors swirling furiously around about why she and DDG are no longer together.

Bailey also showed off photos in her story with Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” perfectly playing over it, which seems to cryptically speak to the breakup.

Bailey’s older sister Chloe Bailey was the first to comment on the post by saying, “I love you.”

The carousel also included Bailey enjoying a glass of white wine while bunkered down inside her happy place, the music studio.

The post, ironically, came on the eve of DDG’s birthday, which the rapper shared with his 6 million IG followers. Further confirming that the two are no longer a couple is the fact that both are sharing photos without the other.

DDG flames a fan for insinuating that he trapped Halle Bailey with a baby

DDG, which are initials for his legal name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., later took to TikTok to fire back to one user’s claim that he “trapped Halle with a baby.”

“You got two kids. I looked on your Instagram, I looked on your TikTok, everything. You got two kids but no baby daddy,” DDG penned to the woman. “But you worried about me? Don’t make sense to me. Y’all need to stop, bro. I be seeing what y’all be saying. And it’s like bro, I’m a father. I’m in my child’s life. Worry about your baby daddy. Why are you worried about me? i don’t understand it. I’ll never get it, but I love y’all to death. I love Black women.”