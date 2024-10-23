Cardi B hospitalized with a ‘medical emergency’

Cardi B announced to her fans that she had to pull out of several major gigs due to a medical emergency that caused her to be hospitalized.

The 32-year-old mother of two explained to her 166 million Instagram followers and 35 million more on X that because of a medical malady, she has to pull out of ONE MusicFest, which pops off on Oct. 26 and 27.

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” Cardi wrote to Instagram. “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there.”

Cardi continued to calm fans’ worries about the hospitalization: “Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all.”

The mother of two did not disclose the reason for her hospitalization.

Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson was among the supporters who applauded the “Bodak Yellow” emcee for taking the hiatus to get herself mended.

“TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF FRIST,” the actress wrote in the comments section. “Aww sister feel better!! Sending my love and prayers 🙏😢❤️‍🩹.”

A third fan added, “Feel better soon. It’s ok. We got YouTube. Heal up and come back strong when you can. 💖💖💖🙏🏾.”

The Atlanta homecoming festival will pop off on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. Rapper Gunna and singer Victoria Monét are set to headline the extravaganza.