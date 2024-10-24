NBA star’s injury adds to Pelican’s history of bad health

The left hand fracture NBA star Dejounte Murray suffered in Wednesday’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls adds another chapter to the New Orleans Pelicans‘ troubling injury narrative, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Pelicans’ medical history reads like a cautionary tale. Zion Williamson, their generational talent, has played just 154 games across five seasons due to knee, foot and hamstring issues. His most recent setback, a hamstring strain, sidelined him for 45 games last season.

Brandon Ingram missed 37 games in 2022-23 with toe and ankle problems. His availability has been inconsistent since joining New Orleans, playing more than 70 games only once in four seasons.

Now Murray, who delivered 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds before his injury, joins this concerning pattern. The Pelicans acquired the 28-year-old guard through a substantial trade with Atlanta, sending two first-round picks, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr.

CJ McCollum represents a rare beacon of durability, though he battled through a thumb injury last season. His increased responsibilities come as the Pelicans lose Murray, who averaged a career-high 22.5 points with Atlanta last year.

Coach Willie Green’s rotation plans face another overhaul. The team’s vision of pairing Murray with McCollum alongside Williamson, Ingram and Herbert Jones now requires reimagining.

The setback particularly stings given the franchise’s extensive injury prevention investments. The Pelicans revamped their medical staff and training facilities following Williamson’s early career challenges.

Jose Alvarado’s return timeline remains uncertain after ankle surgery, further straining backcourt depth. Trey Murphy III continues rehabilitation from knee surgery, with his season debut still pending.

This pattern of injuries has repeatedly disrupted New Orleans’ chemistry building. Since 2019, the Pelicans’ preferred starting lineup has rarely stayed intact for extended stretches.

Until Murray returns, New Orleans confronts familiar territory: adapting to absence while maintaining playoff aspirations in the competitive Western Conference. Their response to this latest setback could define their season’s trajectory.