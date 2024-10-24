Own a piece of Hollywood history with Tyler Perry’s Atlanta mansion

Are you dreaming of living in a mansion once owned by media mogul Tyler Perry? Now is your chance! This stunning property, located in the picturesque suburb of Chattahoochee Hills, Atlanta, is on the market for $3.9 million. Not only does it offer luxurious living, but it also holds a significant place in entertainment history, having been featured in Perry’s iconic film Diary Of A Mad Black Woman and the 2022 comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

A glimpse into the mansion

According to Hubert Tate, the lead listing advisor with Keller Williams Realty Buckhead, this mansion represents a rare opportunity for anyone looking to own a piece of Atlanta’s rich entertainment history. The property spans an impressive 16,000 square feet and is set on 11 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, providing ample space for both relaxation and entertainment.

The mansion features: six spacious bedrooms, six luxurious bathrooms, a private tennis court, a fully equipped gym, a state-of-the-art movie theater, a 4,000-square-foot master bedroom suite spread over two floors and custom chandeliers that add a touch of elegance.

As you approach the mansion, you are greeted by a gated entry that leads up a beautifully landscaped driveway to a circular motor court, setting the tone for the luxury that awaits inside.

Luxury cars included

In addition to the mansion, the new owners will also receive two vintage cars: a 1973 Rolls Royce and a 1975 Ferrari. This unique offering adds an extra layer of allure to the property, making it even more appealing to potential buyers.

Convenient location

Located just a 25-minute drive from Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson Airport, this mansion combines the tranquility of suburban living with easy access to the bustling city. This makes it an ideal retreat for those who want to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Tyler Perry’s real estate portfolio

Perry is known for his impressive real estate portfolio, which includes properties in Wyoming, Texas and Los Angeles. He famously hosted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his Los Angeles home, showcasing his status as a prominent figure in both Hollywood and beyond.

In 2009, Perry expanded his real estate ventures by purchasing two small islands in the Bahamas. He built a Balinese-style villa and a set of bungalows on one of the previously uninhabited islands, choosing the picturesque backdrop for his film Why Did I Get Married Too?. His passion for the islands is evident in his commitment to highlighting their natural beauty.

This Atlanta mansion is more than just a home; it’s a piece of Hollywood history that offers luxury, comfort and a unique lifestyle. If you’re in the market for a new home and have a passion for entertainment, this property could be your dream come true.