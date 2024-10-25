Chartay T. Robinson and AARP plan to empower 50+ voters in 2024

As the election cycle ramps up, people are voting for — or against — what’s important to them. As a nonpartisan organization, AARP helps share the voice of the 50-plus demographic. AARP has evolved as a powerful advocate for older Americans, championing their voices on critical issues like health care accessibility and Social Security.

Rolling Out recently spoke with Chartay T. Robinson, associate state director for advocacy and outreach for Northern Illinois at AARP, about connecting with the 50-plus demographic, the importance of sharing concerns with elected officials and the role AARP plays regarding these topics.

How is AARP ensuring candidates address the issues most important to voters age 50-plus, such as Social Security and caregiving?

At AARP, we have more than 34 million members across the country, with 1.7 million in Illinois. Our community members often tell us that caregiving and protecting Social Security are their priorities. As a nonpartisan organization connected to community, we engage with congressional representatives at state, local and federal levels, sharing information directly from constituents. During our advocacy meetings in Washington and Springfield, Illinois, we present real testimonies from community members whose daily lives are impacted by Social Security and caregiving.

What strategies does AARP use to mobilize 50-plus voters to participate in elections?

We recognize everyone has a role, regardless of whom they choose to vote for. We’ve developed a website where people can learn about voting in their community, whether they want to vote early, mail in their ballot or vote absentee. We direct community members to aarp.org/ilvotes.

How can politicians better connect with voters aged 50-plus by addressing these day-to-day challenges?

Often we see our congressional representatives in the community at events like health fairs, creating opportunities for constituent engagement. Community members sometimes feel their voices don’t matter — but they do. Every citizen has the right to speak with any congressional representative, state legislator or federal official about important issues. These officials often act upon community input.

As a nonpartisan organization, how does AARP engage with political candidates to ensure the concerns of 50-plus people are prioritized during campaigns?

In our advocacy work, we share information from all members and community stakeholders with officeholders, regardless of party affiliation. Whether Democrat, Republican or independent, state, local or federal, we provide leadership with direct constituent feedback. This helps inform those we depend on to advocate for us.

What role does AARP see itself playing in bridging the gap between voters aged 50-plus and policymakers, especially on critical issues like Social Security?

We focus on spreading information through platforms like rolling out and other community news sources, packaging it in ways that resonate with both community members and government officials. It’s about understanding and sharing priority areas for both government representatives and community members.

What messaging has been most effective in resonating with older voters dealing with caregiving and economic challenges?

The 50-plus demographic represents the majority of voters in every election. It’s crucial to engage through multiple channels: podcasts, newspapers, newsletters and website resources. This surround-sound approach helps activate community involvement and ensures voices are heard.

How can individuals in the 50-plus demographic who aren’t yet civically engaged be motivated to vote and advocate for their needs?

First, we encourage people to join our grassroots effort by taking the pledge to protect Social Security at action.aarp.org. We also emphasize voting rights while maintaining our nonpartisan stance. Resources for early voting, neighborhood polling places and mail-in ballots are available at aarp.org/ilvotes.