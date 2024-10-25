Disney plans AI launch to transform entertainment production

Disney is reportedly set to announce a major AI initiative.

The multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate is said to be gearing up to “transform its creative output” with its latest venture into the realm of artificial intelligence and will involve “hundreds” of employees in the move, according to The Wrap.

It is thought that the AI venture will also “involve parks and experiences,” referring to their multiple tourist attractions around the world. However, the results of the venture will not come face-to-face with customers.

However, at this stage it is still “too early” to know when the official announcement will come.

The news comes after CEO Bob Iger insisted that AI was like “any other tool” that could possibly be utilized in business.

“Walt Disney himself was a big believer in using technology in the early days to tell better stories,” Iger said. “And he thought that technology in the hands of a great storyteller was unbelievably powerful.”

“Don’t fixate on its ability to be disruptive — fixate on [tech’s] ability to make us better and tell better stories. Not only better stories, but to reach more people,” the Disney CEO continued. “You’re never going to get in the way of it. There isn’t a generation of human beings that has ever been able to stand the way of technological advancement.”

“What we try to do is embrace the change that technology has created,” he said, “and use it as the wind behind our backs instead of wind in our faces.”