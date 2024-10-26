In a shocking revelation, the identity of the social media persona known as “Black Insurrectionist,” which has been at the forefront of circulating conspiracy theories regarding the 2024 presidential election, has been traced back to a white man from upstate New York. This account, which has gained over 300,000 followers on the platform X (formerly Twitter), has been instrumental in spreading dubious claims about prominent political figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The rise of Black Insurrectionist

The Black Insurrectionist account has been a significant player in the disinformation landscape of the current election cycle. It has posted various unverified claims, some of which have been amplified by notable figures, including former President Donald Trump and his allies. Recently, the account shared an alleged affidavit from an ABC News employee, claiming that Harris received debate questions in advance, a statement that ABC News has vehemently denied. Trump, however, endorsed the claim, stating, “I love the person.”

Moreover, the account propagated a baseless allegation about Walz’s past, suggesting inappropriate behavior with a student, a claim that U.S. intelligence officials have linked to a Russian disinformation campaign. This incident highlights the alarming speed and reach of misinformation, particularly in the context of a closely contested election.

Who is Jason G. Palmer?

The man behind the Black Insurrectionist account is identified as Jason G. Palmer, a 51-year-old with a troubled history. Contrary to the persona he projected online, Palmer is not Black. An investigation by the Associated Press revealed a pattern of deceit in his past, including accusations of defrauding business partners and lenders, struggles with drug addiction, and significant tax debts exceeding $6.7 million to the state of New York.

Palmer’s involvement with the Black Insurrectionist account has been murky. He initially claimed he did not create the account but later admitted to being involved in its operations. His contradictory statements raise questions about the authenticity of his claims. He suggested that a Black friend primarily operated the account but refused to disclose the friend’s identity.

The mechanics of misinformation

The rise of the Black Insurrectionist account underscores the ease with which misinformation can spread online, particularly when backed by influential figures. The account’s reach and the nature of its claims illustrate how unverified information can shape public perception and potentially influence election outcomes.

Palmer’s history of questionable business practices and personal dealings further complicates the narrative. He has faced numerous lawsuits related to his failed real estate ventures, with allegations of forgery and deceit. His past includes a failed attempt to seize control of properties through fraudulent means, which has left a trail of disgruntled former partners.

Community reactions and implications

The revelations surrounding Palmer and the Black Insurrectionist account have sparked outrage and concern within the community. Kathleen Albano, who has had business dealings with Palmer, expressed her disbelief at his actions, stating, “He has a way of roping people in.” Many individuals who have interacted with Palmer over the years have voiced similar sentiments, highlighting a pattern of manipulation and deceit.

Maureen Bass, a bankruptcy attorney who has represented clients against Palmer, noted that his behavior was not surprising. She recalled receiving a lengthy email from him that detailed his conspiracy theories about local government officials conspiring against him, showcasing a mindset that aligns with the disinformation he has propagated online.