FSU NAACP demands action after student’s offensive social media post

In a troubling incident that has sparked outrage on campus, the Florida State University chapter of the NAACP is calling for an investigation into a social media post made by a student that included hate speech. The post, made by junior Owen Howard on Oct. 23, featured the phrase “Chimps are going to chimp out” alongside a photo of a Fraternity and Sorority Life event where vendors were selling products from various student groups, including Black Greek-letter organizations.

The impact of hate speech

The NAACP FSU chapter has expressed deep concern over the implications of Howard’s words, stating that such rhetoric, even when disguised as humor, is profoundly damaging to the well-being of Black students at FSU. In an official statement, they emphasized that this type of language contributes to a hostile environment where students feel unsafe, unwelcome and devalued.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the NAACP highlighted the historical context of the term “chimp” when used in reference to people of color, noting its long-standing association with dehumanization and racism. This language has been historically utilized to justify slavery and perpetuate the notion of Black inferiority.

University’s response

In light of the incident, Florida State University released a statement addressing the social media post. The university condemned racism and hate, asserting that it does not align with the institution’s values. The administration emphasized the importance of fostering an environment where individuals from all backgrounds are accepted, valued and respected.

Despite the university’s condemnation of Howard’s post, the NAACP has criticized FSU for not taking sufficient action against the student. They urged the university to demonstrate its commitment to equity and justice by protecting its Black students and holding Howard accountable for his actions.

Howard’s apology

In response to the backlash, Howard has issued an apology on social media for his post, claiming that he intended it as a joke. He stated, “I meant the post as a joke to raise awareness for the decay of society with trashy music and behavior.” However, his explanation has not quelled the anger among students, many of whom are demanding disciplinary measures against him in accordance with FSU’s Code of Conduct.

Howard expressed remorse for his actions, saying, “I am deeply sorry to all those whom I have hurt, and I wish to learn from this mistake.” Nevertheless, the call for accountability remains strong, with many students feeling that an apology is not enough to address the harm caused by his words.

Community response and ongoing demands

The incident has ignited a broader conversation about racism and accountability within the FSU community. Students and faculty alike are advocating for a more inclusive and respectful campus environment, urging the administration to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

The NAACP’s involvement highlights the critical role that student organizations play in advocating for justice and equity on campus. Their statement serves as a reminder that the fight against racism and discrimination is ongoing and requires collective action from all members of the university community.

The fallout from Howard’s social media post is a stark reminder of the pervasive issues of racism and hate speech in educational institutions. As FSU navigates this challenging situation, the voices of students, particularly those from marginalized communities, must be amplified. The NAACP’s call for accountability and action is a crucial step towards fostering a safer and more inclusive environment for all students at Florida State University.