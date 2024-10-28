Black is always in fashion at the Middleburg Film Festival

This year’s Middleburg film festival is the one of the best kept secrets. A colorful celebration of cinema, the best of Hollywood’s narrative films and documentaries were on full display at the bucolic Salamander Resort in Middleburg VA. The gorgeous backdrop for a weekend of Fall fun, was the autumnal colors of orange, gold and cabernet. Black was also in full display as the festival honored African American creative talent:

Danielle Deadwyler “Breakthrough Actor Award’. Deadwyler, known for her work on HBO’s Watchmen and HBO’s P-Valley, and starring role in Till, was also in The Piano Lesson which was shown at the festival;

Colman Domingo & Clarence Maclin “Impact Award”, Both men starred in Sing Sing, a story of resilience, and the power of theater and the arts as rehabilitation in correctional institutions;

Steve McQueen “Visionary Director Award”, Oscar award winning Director, best known for his work on 12 Years A Slave, was on hand for the wartime chronical Blitz, which open the festival;

Jharrel Jerome “Rising Star Award”, played Anthony Robles, the subject of the film, Unstoppable, about the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling champion who was born with one leg;

Ramell Ross “Special Achievement in Filmmaking” for his narrative feature debut, Nickel Boys about two Black teenage boys navigating a brutal reformatory in the Jim Crow South;

Zoe Saldana “Spotlight Actor Award’ known for 20 years of acting and producing, starring in the highest grossing movie of all time-Avatar: The Way of Water, Ms. Saldana starred in Emilia Perez, a story about a Mexican defense attorney who is enlisted to use her legal expertise for a drug kingpin;

Paul Tazewell, Tony award winning costume designer, known for his work on Hamilton, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Harriet and soon to be released movie Wicked starring Arianda Grande and Cyntia Erivo;

In partnership with the U.S. Department of State, the festival also included insights straight from the motherland from Nigeria and Kenya: “The Future of African Film.” This discussion conversation included talks about global audiences and the African stories that are being shared as well and production and distribution challenges.

Now in its 12th year, the Middleburg film festival has become the region’s most anticipated event drawing guests from the Northeast corridor, and beyond. And when these guests show up, they represent the culture well!

Check out some pics from the festival

For more information about the Middleburg Film Festival click here.