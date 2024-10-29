The Wayans brothers have taken back control of the blockbuster movie franchise Scary Movie. The brothers created the franchise nearly 25 years ago but left it in shambles due to squabbling with the studios.

Keenen Ivory, Marlon, and Shawn Wayans wrote the original Scary Movie, which was released in 2000. Keenan also directed the 2000 film and its 2001 sequel while Marlon and Shawn also starred in those initial two movies.

No word if their other brother, Damon, will take part in the upcoming movie. But Marlon shared news of the classic comedy’s reboot with his seven million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Wayans Brothers took their ‘Scary Movie’ back

“WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for … a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again,” Marlon penned on social media.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new ‘Scary Movie’ and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again,” Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Wayans said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Marlon Wayans accused Harvey Weinstein of taking the franchise from the brothers

During his visit to Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Marlon revealed Harvey Weinstein’s involvement in “taking” the iconic franchise from the brothers. He told Sharpe of a “crappy” agreement with Miramax for the original film as the root of the eventual problems that arose.

“You can’t do Wayans s— without the Wayans,” he said defiantly and confidently. “You can try, but eventually you’re gonna lose a lot of money because what we do is special. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn and Keenan … Damon, Kim. We have a lot of years of excellence of what we do. You can’t just put anybody on them.”

It looks like Miramax and Paramount, the official distributor of the upcoming Scary Movie film in 2025, agree with Wayans’ sentiments.

“We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise,” Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman said in a statement that THR obtained. “The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”