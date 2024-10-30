Drake named in shocking $5 million music scandal suit

Music superstars Drake and Chris Brown face a multimillion-dollar copyright lawsuit over their 2019 hit “No Guidance.” Singer Tykeiya Dore filed legal action Wednesday in New Jersey, alleging the duo lifted elements from her 2016 track “I Got It.”

The lawsuit claims unauthorized use of chord progressions, tempo, pitch, key, melody, harmony, rhythm, structure, phrasing and lyrics. Dore seeks $5 million in damages for defamation, fraud and emotional distress.

Producer Vinylz, real name Anderson Hernandez, emerges as a central figure in the dispute. Court documents suggest he discovered Dore’s song through Benji Filmz’s YouTube channel before working with Drake and Brown on their collaboration.

The case extends beyond the artists, naming YouTube and Google as defendants. Dore alleges wrongful removal of a copyright comparison video uploaded by her attorney, demonstrating similarities between the songs.

“No Guidance” peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant reconciliation between Drake and Brown after years of public feuding. Their collaboration celebrated the end of long-standing tensions between the artists.

This lawsuit follows previous copyright claims against both performers. Brandon Cooper and Timothy Valentine previously sued over alleged similarities between “No Guidance” and their 2016 single “I Love Your Dress.” Drake and Brown dismissed those claims, citing the impossibility of scanning millions of songs for potential theft.

The current legal challenge raises broader questions about creativity and ownership in modern music. As genres blend and influences overlap, determining original authorship becomes increasingly complex.

The case highlights ongoing debates about musical copyright in the streaming era. With vast catalogs readily available online, artists face increased scrutiny over creative influences and potential infringement.

For Drake and Brown, whose careers thrive on collaborations, this lawsuit threatens more than finances. The outcome could influence how artists approach future partnerships and credit attribution.

Industry observers note this case may set precedents for copyright enforcement in hip-hop and R&B, where sampling and musical references form cultural foundations. The resolution could reshape how artists navigate creative inspiration versus legal infringement.