Monica McNutt talks about the historic 2024 WNBA season

ESPN star analyst Monica McNutt is easily one of the most recognizable and beloved stars within the women’s basketball universe — even though she has never played on the pro level.

The former Georgetown University basketball star is the walking embodiment of sophistication, eloquence, swag and exactitude — qualities that make McNutt’s sublime analysis on the WNBA and women’s college basketball compelling TV. She dissects the game with such precision and succinctness that you almost envision her on ESPN wearing a white lab coat and carrying a clipboard.

These intangibles are why many believe McNutt is perfectly perched to talk about the WNBA, which experienced a meteoric rise in interest in the sport in 2024, thanks in large part to the seismic rookie class that included Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink.

As the New York Liberty celebrated their 2024 WNBA championship victory with a parade through Gotham City, McNutt was able to peer into the rearview mirror at the unprecedented season of attendance, attention, TV ratings — and, shall we say, very vigorous and vehement discourse — throughout the summer of 2024.

“I love it. I love it. I’m thrilled for it. Obviously, there are big names that help elevate the viewership this year. You gotta roll with it. A rising tide races all ships,” McNutt said during a recent interview with rolling out after speaking at the Hallmark Mahogany Moments in Atlanta. “I’m so curious to see what the enthusiasm is gonna look [in 2025]. Have we inspired another generation of girls to stay in sports and to elevate women’s sports? I’m also curious to see what the viewership will look like next year.”

McNutt received a rousing ovation during her introduction as a speaker at the Hallmark event. Her profile has been amplified exponentially since her viral debate with “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. McNnutt adamantly disagreed with the two men in that she believes resolutely the brilliance being showcased in the WNBA in 2024 should have been illuminated many years before.

Whether Smith could have used his enormously popular sports talk show, which he executive produces, to give the W some overdue shine in the past is another story. McNutt is convinced that the floodgates have blasted open and the W will retain its relevance and excitement into 2025 and beyond.

“This is something that will continue. But I’m thrilled that it’s happening. Women’s sports is not a ‘Yay, boots morale. We gave women sports a chance.’ It’s good business. It’s great competition. It’s good sport,” McNutt continued. “I’m really, really excited. Even though there’s been some bumps about this year, I think, overall, the growth and the way that it’s trending in that regard is a big positive.”

McNutt was queried on her sentiments about some sports pundits who believe the networks did the WNBA a favor by providing coverage at all.

“[The WNBA] just signed a $2B media rights deal over the next 10 years,” she said. “I don’t think you spend that kind of money if you doing a favor.”