Megan Thee Stallion admits lying about Tory Lanez to CBS

Megan Thee Stallion comes clean about lying to Gayle King when she was asked whether she had sexual relations with Tory Lanez before he shot her.

As fans recall, Megan sat down with King for “CBS Mornings” in 2022 to discuss the Lanez shooting in 2020 that left her injured. At that time, Megan denied she had an amorous affair with the prolific hitmaker and producer.

Today, however, Megan reverse her story. In her documentary for Amazon Prime called Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, the “Savage” rapper is transparent. She admits in the doc — that will air on Oct. 31 — that she was untruthful to King because the longtime news anchor ambushed her with that invasive question about her sex life.

Megan Thee Stallion gets emotional telling the truth

“Yes, b—-, I lied to Gayle King, b—-,” Megan said in the documentary. “First of all, I ain’t know that b— was even going to ask me about that s—, b—-. I thought we was going to talk about the shooting.”

Megan Thee Stallion still irritated about Gayle King

Megan continued raging about that interview in her highly anticipated doc, adding that she was perplexed as to how their private love life was relevant to being shot.

“Why is you asking me about f—— Tory? That’s not what this is about. Even if I was, I f—– the n—-, like, once. Maybe twice, on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f—— mind.”

Lanez was convicted in a Los Angeles County court for firing the shots that injured Megan’s feet. Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — was sentenced to 10 years in prison and is subject to deportation to his Canadian homeland upon the completion of his prison term.