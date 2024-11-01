Megan Thee Stallion reveals heartbreaking life support decision

Megan Thee Stallion “forgot” who she was after she took her mother off life support.

The rapper lost her mother, Holly Thomas, to a brain tumor in March 2019. Megan said, that when her mother was hospitalized, she felt compelled to “pull the plug” on her as she knew her mother would not have wanted to carry on being kept alive while being “brain dead.”

Megan said in her new Prime Video documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, that she was left in “shambles” due to the trauma of her mother starting to have “back-to-back seizures” at 47.

“They had to put her under. She was just brain-dead. So I stayed up there every day. I was spending the night at the hospital. I just was praying that she could shake back from it. Once I realized she wasn’t coming back, I was just like, ‘Damn, I can’t keep her like this,’ ” Megan recalled.

“Because I know she wouldn’t have wanted to stay like this. So I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she just passed the next day. When my mama passed away, I think I really forgot who I was, and I lost a lot of confidence. I was so used to my mama telling me what to do and when life started getting crazy I didn’t have her,” Megan — born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete — added.

“Y’all know that 2019 has been really tough for me,” the “Mamushi” hitmaker told fans during a clip from her performing at the time shown in her documentary after she returned to the stage three weeks after her mom’s death, “I don’t wanna cancel none of my shows, and I didn’t want to stop going because that’s not what my mama would want me to do. She was my number one fan, through all the a—shakin’ and cussin’.”