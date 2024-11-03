Judge Greg Mathis’ wife hits reset on divorce (video)

Judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda have successfully reconciled.

The host of the eponymous courtroom show and his spouse of 39 years were in the process of dissolving the marriage when Linda Mathis filed for divorce on Aug. 22, 2024.

The parents of four children, who were hugged up and kissing on each other, were caught by paparazzi outside of an event and queried about the status of their relationship.

Judge Greg Mathis said he and his wife are good again

Mathis told TMZ that the marriage is back on track and “going well.”

Mathis, 64, kissed Linda Mathis, 61, on her forehead before breaking down what happened to him and his wife over the summer.

“I think sometimes what happens in life is that God has to break you down to lift you up and put you on another [mission]. As a street kid, I went to jail, came out, I was on a mission to help street youth and I have for 25 years. Now, I’m on a mission to help Black love, how about that?” Mathis said.

The reporter asked Linda Mathis if her husband was “out of the doghouse,” to which they both giggled and smiled widely.

“That’s for her to say, but I think so,” the judge said. “But I’m not going to be arrogant enough or cocky enough to speak for her.”

Judge Greg Mathis’ wife confirms they are back together

Asked about reconciling, Linda Mathis answered, “We’re standing here right now together,” while Greg Mathis added, “It speaks for itself.”

Social media was elated that the couple patched things up. One fan recalled what Mathis said in September, quipping, “That man told us he was gonna get his wife back,” he said on The Shade Room Instagram page.

A second user opined, “She was never leaving him sometimes husbands need a hard of reset lol.”

While a third person complained, “She ain’t stand on business #Respectfully”

A fourth person stated that, “All she wanted was time and attention.”

While a fifth added, “I’m glad he got his wife back. Neither one of them were ready for the streets.”